Saint Joseph's enters the game against Dayton struggling to find consistency, while Dayton has been the best team in the A-10 this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Saint Joseph ‘s-Dayton prediction and pick.

Saint Joseph's has been solid at best this season, at 12-7. They have notable wins, like against Villanova, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech. Then, their big losses have been to Texas, Duquesne, and VCU. Xzayvier Brown and Rasheer Fleming are the biggest keys for the Hawks entering this game against Dayton. If they win this game against the Flyers, they can make a giant statement in the A-10.

Dayton is 13-6 this season, with notable wins against Northwestern, UConn, Marquette, and UNLV. They also have a lot of big losses against North Carolina, Iowa State, and Cincinnati. Nate Santos and Enoch Cheeks make this balanced offense go for the Flyers. This is a big matchup because Dayton can make a big statement and stay atop the A-10 against the Hawks at home.

Here are the Saint Joseph's-Dayton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Saint Joseph's-Dayton Odds

Saint Joseph's: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +198

Dayton: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saint Joesph's vs. Dayton

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Why Saint Joseph's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Joseph's offense has been solid as an overall unit. They score 76.4 points per game, have a 45% field goal percentage, and a 34.7% three-point shooting percentage. Four Hawks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Xzayvier Brown leading the team in scoring with 16.1 points and passing with 5.1 assists per game. This offense is very balanced, with Rasheer Fleming and Erik Reynolds II also averaging at least 15 points per game. This offense should find some success against Dayton, especially thanks to Xzayvier Brown. The Hawks have much to like in this game, even on the road.

The Hawks have been solid at best, but also inconsistent on defense this season. They allow 68.7 points per game, 40.6% from the field, and 31.7% from behind the arc. Down low, Fleming has been a beast and a huge key for the Hawks. He leads the team in rebounds with 9.3 per game and in steals with 1.7 per game. Then, Justice Ajogbor leads the team in blocks with 1.9 per game. This defense has a tough matchup against Dayton because they are also very balanced coming into this matchup on offense.

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton has had a great year on offense this season. They score 76.1 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47.6%, and a three-point percentage of 36.3%. Four Flyers are averaging over double digits this season, with Nate Santos emerging as the best player on this offense, leading the team in scoring 14.1 points per game. They are also the 61st-ranked team in KenPom, with a 117.2 offensive rating. Then, Malachi Smith leads the team in passing with 5.9 assists per game. This offense is a big strength for the Flyers and could end up being the difference in this game and open a scoring avalanche on the Hawks at home in this matchup.

Dayton's defense has been solid at best. They allow 69 points per game, 43.3% from the field, and 34.3% from behind the arc. On KenPom, they have a defensive rating of 103.9, 118th in the country. With rebounding, Enoch Cheeks leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game from the backcourt. He is also the leader in steals, with 2.1 per game out of the backcourt. Then, Zed Key leads the team in blocks with 1.1 per game from down low. This defense has a good matchup against Saint Joseph's and their offense because they have not been all that impressive this season. They also have an advantage just by playing at home, which should energize them on this side of the court.

Final Saint Joseph's-Dayton Prediction & Pick

These teams are very similar on paper, with Saint Joseph's struggling with consistency compared to Dayton. However, the Flyers have the balance and enough team talent to push them over the edge in this matchup against the Hawks. It also helps a lot that this game is at home in Dayton, where the Flyers already won a big game against Marquette earlier this season. Dayton gets a big win and covers in this matchup at home.

