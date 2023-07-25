The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year contract with guard Trai Turner, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“A homecoming: the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal,” Schefter wrote. “Turner is from New Orleans and played at LSU.

“His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, confirmed the deal with the Saints.”

The Saints brought in Turner for a visit on Monday. He has played in 126 games and started in 118 since he was first selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 92nd choice in the 2014 NFL Draft. The New Orleans native played for LSU from 2011-13. He earned a spot on the Associated Press's All-SEC Second Team in 2013.

Turner earned five Pro Bowl selections with the Panthers before suiting up for the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders. The 6-foot-3 guard signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Washington in 2022. He played in 16 games and started in 12 for Washington at right guard last season, according to a Tuesday release by the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints allowed 38 sacks last season, putting them on par with the Steelers, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. New Orleans added to its offensive line in free agency when it signed offensive tackle Storm Norton to a one-year contract in March. It added former Old Dominion offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri via the 2023 NFL Draft, adding to a class that featured Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and TCU running back Kendre Miller.

Bresee will join a Saints defensive line with a few additions of its own. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $14.5 million in March. The Saints agreed to terms with former New York Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd that same month.