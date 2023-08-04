The New Orleans Saints are trying to rebuild themselves into a championship contender, but one source of consistency for them during this time has been star defensive end Cam Jordan. Ahead of the 13th season of his career, all of which he has spent with the Saints, Jordan made it clear he wanted a new contract, and on Friday morning, he got that new deal, signing a two-year extension worth up to $27.5 million that will almost certainly allow him to finish his career in New Orleans.

Forever a Saint! Sources say New Orleans and long-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro DE Cam Jordan agreed on a 2-year extension worth up to $27.5M guaranteed, locking the veteran in for his career. Jordan will go down as the best DL to ever play for the Saints & likely a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/UjeHvXNGNt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

It's rare for a player to spend their entire career with one team, but it seems like Cam Jordan is set to accomplish that here with the Saints. Jordan's desire for a new deal wasn't a surprise, and he shut down retirement rumors early in training camp by saying he intends to make it 15 seasons in the league before calling it a career, which is what this new extension figures to allow him to do.

Through the first 12 seasons of his career, Jordan has established himself as arguably the greatest defensive lineman in the franchise's storied history, and he will get a few more seasons to add to his accomplishments. Jordan has already earned eight Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro berths, and he surpassed Ricky Jackson's as New Orleans' all-time sack leader last season with 115.5 sacks.

Jordan has already accomplished so much during his career with the Saints, and now, he will get the opportunity to finish things off the right way with the only NFL team he has ever known. This is a great deal for New Orleans as well, as Jordan has yet to show any signs of decline just yet, and it will be worth keeping an eye on him to see what else he can accomplish before he opts to call it a career.