My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New Orleans Saints have experienced quite a bit of turnover throughout their roster this offseason, particularly when it comes to the quarterback position. One guy who is still on the roster, though, is Cam Jordan, who will be returning to the field for his 13th season, all of which have come with the Saints.

Jordan has had quite a career with the Saints, and is coming off another solid 2022 season in which he finished with 8.5 sacks, which gave him sole possession of the Saints all-time sack record. Even as he gets older, Jordan has remained productive for New Orleans, and it sounds like the two sides are closing in on a two-year extension that would ensure Jordan finishes his career with the Saints.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The New Orleans Saints have been in talks with franchise all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan about a multi-year extension and have signed veteran receiver James Washington. Jordan’s agent, Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman, told The Associated Press on Monday he has discussed an extension of at least two years with New Orleans and aims to complete a deal before the start of training camp in late July.” – Brett Martel, WDSU News

Jordan has made it clear that he anticipates this will be the final contract of his career, and given how strong of a working relationship he’s had with the Saints throughout his career, it makes sense to expect this deal to get done. Keeping a franchise legend like Jordan on board for another pair of seasons would be a fantastic morale boost, and it sounds like a deal is in the process of being completed here.