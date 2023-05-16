The New Orleans Saints battled their way to a 9-7 record in 2022 on the strength of a versatile offensive attack, but conspicuously absent was former All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who played in just three games for the team.

Thomas is projected starter for the 2023 Saints alongside rookie sensation Chris Olave and free agent signee Derek Carr, who is expected to be the starting quarterback. The former Ohio State Buckeye missed the entire 2021 season due to a complicated ankle injury and most of the 2022 campaign due to a broken bone in his opposite foot.

As the Saints continue to fly under the radar, general manager Mickey Loomis is quietly confident in a triumphant return for his the record-setting receiver. Loomis spoke to reporters at the Saints’ Hall of Fame golf tournament on Monday morning, stating that he believes Thomas can bounce back this season while adding that he doesn’t believe his work ethic was the problem.

Mickey Loomis on Michael Thomas this morning pic.twitter.com/RTadrNPP3O — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) May 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Thomas’ success may hinge on his connection with Derek Carr, who threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr’s QB rating was his lowest since his rookie season in 2014, and lower than Saints starters Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston.

Carr will also have former Steelers standout and second-round pick James Washington to throw to, which could benefit the team overall while cutting into Thomas’ statistics.

Thomas, a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, set the NFL’s single-season receptions record in 2019 with 149. A return to his previous form could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the New Orleans Saints’ first playoff season since 2020.