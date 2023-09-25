New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr reportedly has a sprained AC joint and is week-to-week, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Despite having a week-to-week timeline, Dennis Allen and the Saints fee like they have dodged a bullet in regards to Derek Carr's injury.

Carr left Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers and went to the hospital for tests. The Saints had a 17-0 lead in the game against the Packers. Jameis Winston entered the game, then the Packers came back and took an 18-17 lead.

Jameis Winston got the Saints into field goal range, but Blake Grupe missed the 46-yard attempt with 1:10 left in the game that would have given New Orleans a 20-18 lead.

Given Carr's week-to-week timeline, many would expect that Winston will play in some games before Carr returns. The team is 2-1 after the loss to the Packers, and will try to stay in contention in the NFC South while Carr works his way back.

The Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, then have road games against the New England Patriots and Houston Texans coming up after that.

The Buccaneers are currently 2-0 with a game coming up on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, so it will be a short week for them ahead of playing the Saints.

The Saints are 2-1, but have not hit their stride on offense yet with Carr under center. The absence does not help that. It will be worth monitoring his status each week and how he performs when he returns.