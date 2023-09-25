Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints made a major investment in QB Derek Carr this offseason. To the tune of $150 million. Protecting that asset probably should be more of a priority after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I think it needs to be better. It’s something we need to figure out,” Allen told reporters after the game, per Saints News Network's John Hendrix. Following the game, Carr was brought to a nearby hospital to check for internal injuries. He underwent x-rays at Lambeau Field, per NFLN's Ian Rapoport.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Carr was forced from the game on Sunday in the third quarter. With the Saints up 17-0, Carr was brought to the ground by Green Bay's Rashan Gary on a sack, one of three on the day for Gary. The quarterback remained on the ground for several minutes following the hit.

He eventually left the field under his own power. The New Orleans signal caller was checked out in the blue medical tent on the Saints sideline before returning to the team's locker room. He did not return to the game.

Jameis Winston relieved Carr as the Packers launched a comeback effort that ended with an 18-17 Green Bay home victory. Winston was unable to lead the Saints to any points. He got them within field-goal range on the team's final drive. But kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard attempt, sealing the win for the Packers.

The Saints' offensive line allowed three sacks of Carr on the day, with Winson taking an additional sack. Packers defenders were credited with an additional six QB hits in the contest.

Through three games, Carr has taken a beating so far. He was sacked four times in each of the season's first two games, but was lucky to avoid injury.

But he wasn't so fortunate on Sunday, and if Allen and his staff can't fix the issues with the offensive line, their $150 million dollar man is not going to be able to justify his contract status as he dodges defenders all game.