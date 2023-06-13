The New Orleans Saints are considering signing a former first-round draft pick to play in front of Derek Carr. The Saints hosted center Billy Price for a visit Monday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints appear to be attempting to give Derek Carr as much protection as possible for the 2023 NFL season. Price wouldn't be a major upgrade for the Saints' offensive line, though he's another player that was once viewed as a top prospect.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Price with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Injuries limited Price to 10 games in his rookie season. Price stayed healthy over the next two years, playing every game. He only started nine times and the Bengals allowed him to hit free agency before the 2021 season.

Price started all but two games for the New York Giants in the 2021 campaign. He started the 2022 season with Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders, though he never made it into a game that counted in the standings. Price was on the Raiders' practice squad until he was eventually signed by the Arizona Cardinals. Price started 11 games with the Cardinals and remains a free agent with training camp approaching next month.

The Saints have two centers on their roster. Erik McCoy sits atop the depth chart. New Orleans selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. McCoy has started 57 games in four seasons.

The Saints signed backup center Alex Pihlstrom as an undrafted free agent. Pihlstrom played 12 games for Illinois in the 2022 college football season.

With the departure of Tom Brady, the Saints have hopes of winning the division in Carr's first year in New Orleans.