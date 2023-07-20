The New Orleans Saints have released a veteran whom they had hoped would help protect Derek Carr in the 2023 NFL season. The Saints cut center Billy Price with a non-football injury designation. The news comes on the heels of Derek Carr arriving at his first training camp with the Saints.

Price's time with the Saints didn't last much longer than a month. New Orleans hosted the offensive lineman for a visit in June. A first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft, Price knew Carr from his time on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad last season.

Price started 11 games for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 season. He started 15 games for the New York Giants in 2021. Price made 19 starts for the Bengals from 2018-2020.

Regardless of the move, the Saints enter 2023 training camp as the favorites to win the NFC South. Carr gives New Orleans the only reliable starting quarterback in the entire division.

Even coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, Carr might give the Saints and significant edge at the NFL's most important position. Baker Mayfield is the likely starter for the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers after bouncing around the league. Desmond Ridder is a relative unknown for the Atlanta Falcons. The same goes for Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers, though there are lofty expectations for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Saints are trying to make their first playoff appearance since Drew Brees retired. Carr made two trips to the postseason in nine years with the Raiders. He didn't win any playoff games.