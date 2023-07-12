New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his involvement in a Las Vegas nightclub beating that occurred in 2022. Kamara kept it brief in a tweet after the news broke:

I don’t forget anything. ❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) July 12, 2023

Legal action was brought against Kamara back in Novemeber 2022 by Darnell Greene, who was seeking $10 million in damages for Kamara's role in the nightclub incident. Kamara's plea bargain will instead require the completion of community service and a $100,000 dollar payment to Greene for his medical bills.

Greene's legal representation posted Kamara's apology on Instagram:

Given the uncertainty of Alvin Kamara's legal situation, the New Orleans Saints went into the offseason and targeted their running back room as a big need. New Orleans signed former Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million after he led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns last season. The Saints also used a third-round pick on TCU running back Kendre Miller, who has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff this season.

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the most productive running backs in the league since he entered the league. He led the NFL in combined rushing and receiving touchdowns with 21 touchdowns in 2020 and has recorded at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his six seasons. Kamara will turn 28 years old later in July.

With Kamara's misdemeanor and civil suit now finally settled, the NFL has all the information needed to levy a decision on a possible suspension.