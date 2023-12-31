Good news for Alvin Kamara and the Saints.

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was added to the Week 17 injury report on Friday with an illness. Despite this and his questionable tag, Kamara is expected to suit up for the crucial matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 7-8 Saints are facing what effectively amounts to a must-win game against the NFC South-leading Buccaneers on Sunday. A loss alone wouldn't eliminate New Orleans from playoff contention, but it would put them on the brink and a few other results playing out in Week 17 would finish them.

A Saints win would make things way more interesting, especially if the Atlanta Falcons beat the Chicago Bears. Those two outcomes would mean the Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons are all 8-8 heading into the final week of the season.

New Orleans lost 26-9 to Tampa Bay earlier this season.

Alvin Kamara's status

Alvin Kamara isn't as dangerous as he was in his first few seasons in New Orleans, but he's still an important weapon to have around given he's also a threat out of the backfield. This season, the 28-year-old has carried the ball 170 times for 649 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He also has 73 catches for 462 yards and a score.

It's good news for a mediocre Saints offense that Kamara will be able to go. Derek Carr will appreciate Kamara's presence and will look to continue using the running back as a key safety valve on checkdowns.

If Kamara is struggling in this game with his illness, New Orleans has Jamaal Williams in place as the primary backup. Rookie Kendre Miller isn't expected to play after being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.