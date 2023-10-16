The New Orleans Saints are not a good football team. That is painfully apparent after watching their games this season. Even with Derek Carr under center, the team hasn't played up to the standard that they want. Their recent loss to the Texans was yet another blemish to their stain-filled season.

There are many reasons for the Saints struggles: an inconsistent offense, a defense that can't consistently bail out their offense, whatnot. However, one thing that's definitely hurt them this season are the penalties… lots of them. According to Jeff Duncan, the Saints lead the league in penalties called against… and are the leaders in two of the worst penalties a team can do.

“The Saints have been whistled for a league-high 55 penalties (12 declined) for a league-high 406 yards. They lead the NFL in offensive holding (18) and defensive pass interference (9) penalties. Their opponents' 16 first downs by penalty is tied for second highest in the league.”

Offensive holding and DPIs are arguably the worst penalties a defense can do. It sets a team back significantly, as it either completely nullifies an offensive snap or gives the defense extra yards for no reason. The Saints committing these penalties is a clear failure on the coaching staff to instill discipline within their players.

The Saints certainly aren't the worst team in the league: their blowout win against the Patriots is a sign that they can demolish worse teams. However, at this rate, New Orleans will be stuck running in a hamster wheel of mediocrity. Changes need to happen if they want to see improvements with this team.