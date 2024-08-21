The New Orleans Saints' offense has its heartbeat back. Star running back Alvin Kamara is now back on the field after missing a week with lower back tightness.

Kamara was seen taking reps in practice on Tuesday, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“#Saints RB Alvin Kamara has returned to practice (behind *fullback* Taysom Hill),” Pelissero captioned.

While Kamara's made headlines due to his desire for a new contract, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen insists that the veteran's absence had nothing to do with that, via NBC Sports' Charean Williams.

“Kamara’s prolonged absence had prompted reporters to question Allen about whether Kamara was conducting an old-fashioned hold-in,” Williams said. “Allen denied it had anything to do with Kamara’s desire for a contract extension, and now the five-time Pro Bowler is back on the field.”

Although Kamara briefly refused to participate earlier in the summer, it appears that the Saints have won the financial cat-and-mouse game between the two sides for now.

“Kamara skipped the final practice of the mandatory minicamp in June as a way of showing his displeasure over his contract situation,” William continued. “But he had been a regular participant at training camp before his injury.”

How will Kamara do in his eighth season?

Alvin Kamara still has gas left in the tank for the Saints

Kamara has to be in the conversation of the best running back in NFL history who's never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season. What separates the five-time Pro Bowler is his catching ability, as he averages 41.8 receiving yards per game throughout his career. That's good enough to be at least third on most wide receiver depth charts across the NFL.

Couple that with 57.7 rush yards per game, and you have one of the best dual-threat backs the league has seen. Kamara's averages were only slightly down from his normal rates last season, and there's no reason to think he can't bounce back if he's fully healthy.