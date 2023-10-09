New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara feels they have too many weapons to become a bottom-tier offense in the NFL. Kamara shared his sentiments with the media after the Saints' 34-0 thrashing of the New England Patriots in Week 5, per NOF.

Alvin Kamara: “We got too many playmakers to have a sh*tty offense” pic.twitter.com/KGDdBa9ERM — NOF (@nofnetwork) October 8, 2023

“Just collaborating and, you know, doing what everyone's comfortable with doing. Talking to everybody…trying to get in the minds of everybody on the O and uhm, get the ball spread out. And, you know, try to be efficient on offense so we could operate. We got too many playmakers to be…to have a sh–ty offfense. And I mean, I think today was a good example of what we could do when we're collaborating,” Alvin Kamara said.

Kamara broke the Saints' franchise record for career touchdowns against the Patriots on Sunday. His two-yard touchdown run with 14:23 left in the second quarter gave him 73 career touchdowns. Alvin Kamara finished with 80 yards on 22 carries for the Saints.

“I'm happy because my teammates were so hyped about it. Everyone was like, ‘Man, we've been chasing this.' I'm in a blessed position because it's almost like my teammates wanted it more for me than I do, you know? But it's definitely a blessing,” Kamara said after the game.

Kamara received plenty of help on Sunday. Tyrann Mathieu opened up the scoring with a 27-yard pick-six in the first quarter. Tight end Foster Moreau and wide receiver Chris Olave contributed one touchdown each for the Saints. The Saints improved their record to 3-2 on the season. On the other hand, the Patriots were never in it. They fell to 1-4 after the Dallas Cowboys and Saints outscored them 72-3 in the past two weeks.