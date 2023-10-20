Even though the Thursday Night Football matchup yesterday resulted in the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the New Orleans Saints, 31-24, it could've been much differently because of a missed opportunity in the end zone.

In the closing moments of the game on third down and goal, Saints quarterback Derek Carr found tight end Foster Moreau, but the tight end couldn't get a good grip on the football and dropped the pass. Afterwards, Moreau was seen with his head down on the sidelines as players were comforting him and lifting the player up.

#Saints TE Foster Moreau has been through so much. Hurt to see him like this. pic.twitter.com/4pQNJDnapE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2023

While he wishes he had that play back, it pales in comparison to what Moreau been through in the off-season when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in March of 2023. Subsequently, Moreau would step away from football to focus on his recovery as he announced in May that his cancer was in full remission and ready to play football again.

Reactions from Alvin Kamara and Foster Moreau

Saints running back Alvin Kamara said to the media after the game that he reminded Moreau of what he's been through according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

“There's going to be bigger plays, there's going to be more plays out there. I just told him, man, he's blessed for what he's been through. That ain't nothing,” Kamara said. “Honestly, I don't think we should be in that position right there where we're looking at that like, ‘Oh man, he should've caught it.' Of course he should've caught it. He knows he should've caught it. Anybody in that position right there should've caught it. We're pros.”

Certainly, it's safe to say that the dropped pass is stuck with Moreau as the memory is still fresh and said “it's a dark place to be.”

“Yeah, you know, it's tough,” Moreau said. “In front of every man, woman and child I've ever known. It's a dark place to be. It's the National Football League. It doesn't come down to one play, but it comes down to one play. The team fought. The team fought as hard as we did, and it's just unacceptable. It's just pathetic.”

Consequently, Kamara is already moved on from the loss as he feels it's not worth beating up Moreau over because of how much he's valued by the Saints.

“But Fos [Moreau], man, if there's anybody out there that cares, that's uplifting his teammates, that's doing everything he can to try to get a win and uplift everybody else and get them in the right mind frame to win, it's him,” Kamara said. “Man, I'm not worried about that. It is what it is.”

The Saints will look to bounce back next week as they'll face the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 25.