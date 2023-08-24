The New Orleans Saints were given a new injury to watch out for leading into the season when cornerback Marshon Lattimore hurt his left knee in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like the 27-year-old will miss a significant amount of time.

Lattimore's latest update brings some cautiously good news. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that there is no structural damage to the star cornerback's knee but that it still requires care heading into the season, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

“Dennis Allen said there’s nothing structurally wrong with Lattimore’s knee. It does sound like there might be swelling or a slight issue because he said they’re treating it with medication and something he’s going to battle for a bit,” writes Terrell.

Allen's assessment confirms his prior belief that the injury was nothing too severe and that withholding Lattimore from live action was precautionary. The Saints defense has the potential to remain a top-notch unit but will need their shutdown corner to make it happen.

Marshon Lattimore made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2021 and was limited to just seven games last season after suffering a lacerated kidney and two broken ribs. His health is vital to the Saints, who could make a return to the postseason by winning the relatively weak NFC South.

Linebacker Demario Davis also sounds good to go for Week 1 after suffering a calf injury early in training camp. The Saints open their 2023 season at home against the Tennessee Titans.