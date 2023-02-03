The Las Vegas Raiders’ trade saga with Derek Carr will be a big story in the 2023 NFL offseason. After an awkward final goodbye in the Pro Bowl, the two sides will be parting ways. One team that could make a run at trading for him is the New Orleans Saints.

The potential Carr-to-Saints trade has been “buzzing” at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. As the Saints continue to search for Drew Brees’ permanent replacement, Carr could step in and be their guy for the next few seasons.

Carr would be a big upgrade at quarterback for the Saints, who have great talents like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave to surround him with. He still has plenty left in the tank and it might not take much to acquire him since Las Vegas has no leverage.

With Tom Brady retiring and leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback situation in limbo, the NFC South could be very wide open. Now is the time for the Saints to make a move and going after Carr could be huge for them. He is already somewhat familiar with head coach Dennis Allen, who coached in his rookie season (but was fired after four games).

A Derek Carr trade (or release) may be coming soon, as the 31-year-old QB is unwilling to push back a trigger date in his contract that would guarantee him $40 million on February 15. If no team is willing to take on that contract, the Raiders may end up just having to release him and eat the contract.