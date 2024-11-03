New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a concussion during their matchup against the Carolina Panthers and was taken to a local hospital.

Olave was hit in the head by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods while he was trying to catch a high pass across the middle of the field from Derek Carr. He then hit the ground and didn't get up immediately as referees threw multiple flags for unnecessary roughness

Olave was discharged from the hospital and will return with the team to New Orleans on Sunday night.

After the game, Olave went on X, formerly Twitter, and let people know that he was okay, saying “Thank God Preciate all the love & prayers Ima be aight.”

Chris Olave suffers concussion vs. Panthers

This was Chris Olave's second concussion this season, and he has been in the league's concussion protocol for the fourth time in his three-year career. He suffered his first concussion this year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed their next game against the Denver Broncos.

Olave suffered a concussion during his rookie season in 2022 in Week 5 and missed the following game. He was then removed from a Week 12 game against the Falcons last year with a concussion but played the next week.

Olave has recently switched helmets instead of wearing a Guardian Cap in games.

“I just felt like I had changed my helmet to the best helmet so the hit I took in the game, it didn't really hurt as much as it did with the other helmet,” Olave said. “Once I switched helmets, I felt like I'd be good without the Guardian Cap.”

He wore the new helmet against the Chargers and said he felt like he took less of an impact after taking a hit

“I was good man,” Olave said. “I know every big hit they kind of check for concussions and stuff, especially with my history. I was good when I got up, though, so I knew I was going to be able to go back in.”