The New Orleans Saints finally have their starting quarterback back as Derek Carr is set to play in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers after sitting out with an oblique injury sustained in Week 5.

“Derek Carr is off the injury report and will play,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

And with that simple tweet, Saints fans rejoice as the team will look a lot more like the squad that started the season 2-0 than the one that has lost six straight.

This is a developing story.