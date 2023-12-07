Fresh off recovering from a concussion last week, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave missed Thursday's practice due to illness.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was a question mark for Week 13 as he dealt with a concussion. Olave ended up playing, but on Thursday, he popped back up on New Orlean' injury report, albeit for a new reason.

Olave, who had not appeared on the Saints' injury report earlier in the week, missed Thursday's practice because of an illness, per NFL.com. It is unknown if this puts Olave in any sort of jeopardy to miss Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

It went down to the wire for Olave last weekend, who was eventually cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol in time to suit up and play. And play he did, punishing the Detroit Lions to the tune of five catches for 119 yards. There is no reason to believe Thursday's absence is in any way related to the concussion he sustained.

Still, it has to be concerning for Dennis Allen and the Saints to again be monitoring their top wideout's health as a game week progresses.

Health a concern for Week 14

Putting aside Olave's illness for the moment, the Saints are trending in the wrong direction on offense, health wise, for Week 14.

Quarterback Derek Carr, who is dealing with a concussion as well as injuries to his ribs and right shoulder, was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Tight end Juwan Johnson was limited as well.

QB/TE Taysom Hill is dealing with both a foot and hand injury, and missed another practice Thursday. So too did wideout Rashid Shaheed with a thigh injury.

Olave has lead the Saints in receiving in four straight games, on an offense that has scored fewer than 20 points twice in three weeks. If he is a no-go on Sunday, this team is in big trouble.