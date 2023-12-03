Chris Olave should be active as the Saints take on the Lions. The wide receiver heads into the game listed as questionable.

The New Orleans Saints have a key matchup on deck against the Detroit Lions. Fortunately for them, wide receiver Chris Olave should be in action to help them get back to a .500 record.

Olave is expected to play, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The budding star is listed as questionable after going through concussion protocol.

After a very promising rookie season, Chris Olave has continued to be a huge playmaker for the Saints. Through 11 games, he has recorded 63 receptions, 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns, with the two former stats each ranking 17th among all NFL players. His ability to rack up yards after the catch has improved and he is on pace to surpass his numbers from last season.

Against a lackluster Lions defense, the Saints offense has the chance to get right as the playoff race really kicks into high gear. They have the same record as the Atlanta Falcons but trail in the NFC South standings. Since the division is a circus that has only mediocre-at-best teams to display aside from the clown show down there in Charlotte, a division title is the only ticket available for the playoffs. Every game counts.

The Saints will have a tough time keeping up with the Lions' stellar offense. Deep threat Rashid Shaheed has already been ruled out and the defense will be without Marcus Maye and Pete Werner (and possibly Cameron Jordan) so the offense is going to have to step up in the showdown in the Superdome.