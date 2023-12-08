Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is currently battling the flu, and he hasn't gone near the team to help prevent the spread.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is currently missing a little bit of time because of the flu. The Saints are trying to snap a three-game losing streak this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and it's unclear how Olave will be doing then. New Orleans is hoping for their star WR to return to full strength.

Chris Olave stayed home this week to avoid spreading his illness to the rest of the team, according to a tweet from Brooke Kirchhofer. The Saints had an issue with an illness spreading around the locker room earlier this season, and they are doing their best to avoid that situation this time around.

Olave will come into the team's facilities later on Friday to be reevaluated by team doctors, but it seems like there won't be an answer regarding his status on Sunday until he starts feeling better.

With or without Olave, Sunday's game against the Panthers will be a good opportunity for the Saints to end their losing streak. The Panthers are the worst team in the NFL as they are currently 1-11, which is the worst record in the league. They picked up quarterback Bryce Young with the first pick in last year's NFL Draft, but the team hasn't been able to make anything click so far this season.

The Saints need to get a win in this one to keep pace with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South standings. Atlanta is one game up right now, and the second place team will likely not be in position to get a Wild Card spot. The Saints are favored by five points going into this matchup, and it would be extremely disappointing for the team if they can't beat the Panthers.