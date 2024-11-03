New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a serious concussion injury after taking a big hit over the middle of the field against the Carolina Panthers. He remained motionless on the field and was eventually carted off to be more closely examined at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Shortly after he was taken off, an update was given that he had movement in all of his extremities and would be further evaluated. Thankfully, Olave has already been released from the hospital and will return with the team to New Orleans later this evening, per Saints PR.

Multiple flags were thrown on the play where Olave was injured. Panthers safety Xavier Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness on a defenseless receiver. These sorts of penalties often result in fines.

Olave also suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints' difficult season is not getting any easier

Now with a 2-7 record, the Saints' 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers marks their seventh straight loss. The memory of their hot 2-0 start now long faded from view. Having Derek Carr back in the starting lineup helped, but there were too many mistakes, many of them self-inflicted. New Orleans was flagged 10 times for 109 yards. They were only 2-for-4 in the red zone, settling for field goals twice to start the game.

With the game on the line and just 3:26 left to play in the fourth quarter, the Panthers pounced up the field, moving 64 yards in four plays to retake the lead on a 16-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard. That score gave Carolina the 23-22 lead which they did not relinquish.

Given the ball back with 2:18 left in regulation and only needing a field goal to win the game, the Saints failed to even pass midfield, turning the ball over on downs after a critical sack was allowed on 2nd and 10 and not gaining enough ground to convert the first down.

The Panthers, now 2-7, technically are last in the NFC South standings, but New Orleans has been thoroughly deflated.