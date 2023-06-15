The New Orleans Saints hope to put a dynamic offensive team on the field this season, and much of it will be dependent on second-year wide receiver Chris Olave. He was a key performer last year as a rookie, but he is currently dealing with Achilles tendinitis.

Chris Olave is reportedly dealing with some Achilles tendinitis. This is likely nothing but he should rest for 1-2 weeks to make sure this doesn’t worsen or develop a compensating injury (calf strain). Ideally the medical staff should ultrasound his Achilles (likely already… https://t.co/fEW9wYqGb8 — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) June 15, 2023

The likely treatment of this issue is rest for 1-2 weeks, but the belief is that Olave should not have to face any serious issues as a result. However, if Olave does not get relief in the time frame the team expects, it could become a lingering problem for the receiver.

Olave had a stellar career at Ohio State, and he was a solid performer after moving on to the NFL as a member of the Saints. The wideout was the No. 11 choice in the 2022 draft, and he had a solid rookie year. Olave was targeted 119 times by Saints quarterbacks and he caught 72 passes for 1,042 yards and 4 touchdowns.

New Orleans expect even more from Olave this season, but if the Achilles tendinitis turns out to be more serious than the team expects, head coach Dennis Allen and his offensive staff is going to have to make alternate plans.

The Saints have signed Derek Carr to serve as the team's No. 1 quarterback. The former Las Vegas Raider should have a good chance to succeed if his receivers are healthy. In addition to Chris Olave, Michael Thomas is expected to be in the starting lineup, and he has the big-play ability to give the Saints a chance to make a slew of big plays this season