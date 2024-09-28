The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back strong after falling 15-12 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Star wide receiver Chris Olave was among the list of names that popped up on Friday's injury report with a hamstring issue. The Saints concerns are muted for the moment, as Olave will travel with the team to face the Atlanta Falcons on September 29, sources tell Nick Underhill of New Orleans.football.

The Saints' top wideout suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's practice, but he is considered day-to-day and still has a realistic chance to play against the Falcons. It appears that Olave has taken another huge step in 2024, as he led the Saints in receiving against the Eagles with six catches for 86 yards and one touchdown in Week 3. The 24-year-old route runner has played in all of the team's games in the 2024-25 season, and hopes to keep the chemistry going with quarterback Derek Carr in a huge division matchup.

The Saints' first loss of the season has put them at 2-1, and tied for the top spot in the NFC South. Head coach Dennis Allen wants his offense to return to form, after putting up 40-plus points on the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys in each of their wins.

Saints offense is dealing with additional injuries ahead of Week 4

Winning games often comes with a price, and the Saints are paying it after starting the year off as the league's most impressive team. Along with Olave, the Saints' lengthy injury report includes offensive weapons Carr, tight end Taysom Hill, wide receivers A.T. Perry and Cedrick Wilson Jr., and star running back Alvin Kamara.

Carr (groin) and Hill (chest) were full participants in practice since Wednesday, so look for them to be active on Sunday. Perry (hamstring) has been ruled out. Wilson (ankle) is questionable after missing Friday's practice, and Kamara (hip/ribs) is questionable after limited participation on Thursday and Friday.

Rookies Mason Tipton and Bub Means are next in line to fill the WR3 role if for some reason Wilson can't go, so Olave's status will be a focal point for both teams before Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff. Rashid Shaheed is the best remaining pass catcher who is fully healthy ahead of the Falcons matchup. He looks to return with his steady production in the air attack, after putting up a goose egg in the box score in his previous outing against the Eagles.