The New Orleans Saints lost to the Washington Commanders 20-19 in Week 15. It is their ninth loss of the season and moves Saints' interim coach Darren Rizzi's record to 3-2. They scored a touchdown on the final play to bring the score to 20-19. Rizzi decided to go for a two and the win but New Orleans did not convert. The interim coach told reporters that he has no regrets.

“I just felt like the way the game played out. AK had gone out. He was out for the game. MVS got banged up,” Rizzi said, per John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated. “I don't regret it whatsoever.”

Rizzi mentions the two massive injuries the Saints suffered in this game. Alvin Kamara and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both left the game, making overtime more difficult. They were also on their second quarterback of the game, as Jake Haener was benched for Spencer Rattler. With the odds stacked against them and all the momentum, the Saints went for two.

The Commanders squeaked out the victory over the Saints even though their defense let up a massive drive. Rattler got the ball with 1:55 to play and led his team 56 yards into the end zone. These are the defensive lapses that Washington cannot let ruin their great season.

The Saints still showing improvements under Darren Rizzi

The Saints were among the worst teams in football for a seven-game stretch before Dennis Allen was fired. They started the year with two spectacular wins over the Panthers and Cowboys before hitting the skids. A Week 9 loss to the Panthers spelled the end of Allen's tenure in New Orleans. Since then, they have improved dramatically.

That can be shown through another post-game quote from Rizzi. “If you told me they were going to have 20 (points), I told you we would have won.” That confidence in the Saints' offense did not exist with Derek Carr and Allen. Now, Rizzi and a pair of backups have faith they can get to three touchdowns.

The Saints are still in playoff contention despite the loss. They have nine losses, meaning they can win only eight games. Entering Sunday's action, the Buccaneers had seven wins and the Falcons had six. The NFC South has been brutal this season and Darren Rizzi could be the guy who benefits from it.

The Saints are on the road to face the Green Bay Packers next week on Monday Night Football.