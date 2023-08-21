New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was in a scary situation that led to his arrest on Friday night, when he became disoriented and wandered in the streets. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that Graham would watch Sunday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers from the locker room.

“You won't see him tonight out here. He's still really recovering,” Dennis Allen said before the game against the Chargers, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “He's still shaken up, but he's actually in a pretty good spot. We're thankful that medically it wasn't more serious than it was. Yeah, I think he's in a good spot. But we're going to rest him tonight.”

The medical episode that resulted in Jimmy Graham's arrest was a “likely seizure,” Saints Dr. John Amoss said, according to Williams.

Graham did not play in the 2022 NFL season. Signing with the Saints was a homecoming for him. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Saints, before playing three years with the Seattle Seahawks. Graham then went to the Green Bay Packers for two years, then spent two more seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Graham's best seasons came with the Saints. He topped 1,000 yards twice with New Orleans. He did have some solid seasons with the Seahawks as well.

Nowadays at 36 years old, Graham will not be in the same role he was with the Saints at the start of his career. He will be more of a role player, but he is an experienced player for younger ones to learn from.

Hopefully Graham can fully recover in time for the regular season.