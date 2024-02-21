The Saints have a prototype for what they want at the QB position.

The New Orleans Saints finished last season with a 9-8 record, the same as the division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Recently Head Coach Dennis Allen spoke about the improvement of the Saints' defense, the team's strategy for improving it, and how they can apply that logic to the quarterback position in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

With the draft looming, Allen is firmly on the hot seat according to the latest rankings. The Saints must improve in 2024 to save Allen's job, and a new wide receiver coach is just another part of their offseason strategy, along with Allen's recent quarterback revelations.

Allen Describes Draft Strategy for Saints

Speaking to The NFL Report, Allen hinted at the team's new QB drafting strategy.

The Saints are projected to take Oregon Ducks signal caller Bo Nix with the number 14 pick. Allen did not mention any of this year's QB prospects by name, but Nix, Washington Huskies star Michael Penix Jr., and possibly Michigan's national championship winning quarterback JJ McCarthy are expected to be available when the Saints pick.

Dennis Allen: “This is what we’re looking for at the quarterback position” Saints have the 14th pick in the draft👀 pic.twitter.com/Sp6oOqGi37 — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) February 20, 2024

New Orleans Close to NFC South Breakthrough

The Saints scored the most points in the NFC South Division last season with over 400 on the season, and their defense gave up just two points more than the champion Buccaneers.

If Allen and his fellow decision makers can nail at least two or three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, it could be just what the team needs to get over the hump in 2024-2025.

Whether Derek Carr or someone else ends up behind center next season, the goal will be the same, to win at all costs, and now Allen's team has the blueprint for making it happen.