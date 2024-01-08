Will Dennis Allen return to the Saints in 2024?

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2023 season with a mediocre 9-8 record. However, New Orleans displayed signs of life towards the end of the year. Head coach Dennis Allen was asked if he expects to return for the 2024 campaign, and offered an intriguing response, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“That is my expectation, yes,” Allen said.

New Orleans won four of their last five games to end the season. They closed out the campaign on a high note, cruising to a 48-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. Although the game featured some controversy, the Saints' performance was impressive to say the least.

The Saints' late-season resurgence kept them in the playoff conversation. They needed a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defeat in Week 18, though, and the Bucs ended up earning a 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Dennis Allen's future with Saints

Although the Saints were not able to overcome their early-season struggles, the future is bright for this team. Their play in the second half of the year suggests that 2024 could be a big campaign in New Orleans. The Saints might as well give Dennis Allen another opportunity and see what happens.

Nothing is guaranteed at the moment, however. Although it appears likely that Allen will return in 2024, New Orleans may still be considering all of their options.

If the Saints do indeed bring him back, Allen will need to prove that New Orleans can win early in the year. A tough start to the season will lead to Allen being on the hot seat.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Allen's situation with the Saints as they are made available.