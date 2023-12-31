The Saints kept their NFC South championship hopes alive with a win over the Buccaneers in Week 17.

Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. Allen couldn't contain his excitement after watching his Saints pull out the victory.

New Orleans came away with a 23-13 win. Allen said the Saints knew their backs were against the wall and responded by playing with a playoff mentality. When New Orleans needed a big win, Allen's squad responded, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Dennis Allen congratulating players as they enter the locker room pic.twitter.com/INCGbTvhik — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 31, 2023

Saints syndrome

New Orleans got out to a 20-0 lead and kept the Buccaneers out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. They kept Tampa Bay's run game in check, limiting the Bucs to just 57 yards on the ground. Furthermore, they intercepted Baker Mayfield twice and used their big lead to hold onto the victory.

The Saints still aren't out of the water just yet. Tampa Bay can still clinch the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. However, if they lose, and the Saints take down the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans will be the NFC South champions.

It certainly wasn't the straightest path for the Saints to get into playoff contention. They've alternated wins and loss, going on a three game losing streak and numerous two-game winning streaks. But for Allen, their Week 17 victory over the Buccaneers saw New Orleans put their whole gameplan together.

They will need a little help from Tampa Bay if they want to punch their ticket to the postseason. But the Saints did their part in Week 18. Dennis Allen was amped up after the win and is hoping New Orleans' momentum carries into the final game of the regular season.