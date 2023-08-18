Most of the New Orleans Saints' training camp has been characterized by speculation. Whether it be the NFL's suspension of Alvin Kamara or the progress that injury-plagued Michael Thomas is making, this team has been mired in uncertainty. The latest injury to star cornerback Marshon Lattimore will further take the focus off the practice field.

The four-time Pro Bowler suffered a knee injury during the Saints' joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday and was forced to exit, according to NOLA.com's Rod Walker. He sported a wrap on his left knee from the sidelines but had it removed before the day was over. Any potential lingering injury problems would be severely detrimental to the defense. Luckily, head coach Dennis Allen had an encouraging update.

“He just planted and felt a little something,” Allen said, per NOLA.com. “I think it’s more precautionary than anything. … We’ll go in and evaluate it and see where he’s at. But it didn’t seem like it was significant on the field, so hopefully that will be the case.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

He did not give much there, but it sounds like the Saints are just being careful with the 27-year-old veteran. Marshon Lattimore was not his usual self last season and missed more than half the year with a lacerated kidney. He is ready to put all of that behind him and move forward. Hopefully, this knee issue will not get in the way of that ambition.

New Orleans is a completely different team with the defensive playmaker on the field. Lattimore has 14 interceptions and 78 passes defensed in his six-year career. If he and the rest of the Saints' stars are working at full force, the NFC South should be theirs for the taking.

Until fans see the regular season play out, though, this franchise will remain speculation central. Hopefully there is more clarity surrounding Lattimore's health very soon.