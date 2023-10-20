New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr had a hard time keeping his cool during his team's 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Carr, who looked out of sync for much of the night, grew so frustrated that he appeared to be yelling at Chris Olave after clearly overthrowing a ball to the Saints wide receiver. It was not a good look for Carr.

The Saints QB spoke to the media after the game and held himself accountable for his behavior on the field and on the sidelines while also explaining what seemed to be a heated moment with Olave, per NFL.com.

Saints' struggles getting to Derek Carr

“The slow start. I have been showing my emotions a little too much on my sleeve. I have got to kind of chill out and that's me holding myself accountable because that's not going to help anything. Just trying to be a calming influence in those moments, especially during moments of heightened frustration — I can be that presence to calm everybody down.”

Carr acknowledged that he has to be a” calming influence” for the Saints in tough times, adding that he needs to “chill out.”

The Saints, 3-for-18 on third downs and 2 of 5 in the red zone, struggled to move the ball all night, as the offense stalled out in the first half to the tune of just six points scored.

Carr threw just one interception, a costly one that the Jaguars returned for a touchdown. But it was his interaction, seemingly with Olave, that raised some eyebrows, especially given the fact that his intended throw sailed over the Saints wideout's head out of bounds.

Derek Carr denies chewing out Chris Olave

Carr then spoke about the interaction with Olave, when cameras appeared to catch him saying, “what are you doing” while gesturing animatedly towards the second year wideout.

But the Saints QB denied that he took exception to anything Olave did, chalking up the heated moment to the offense's recent struggles in general.

“I wasn't talking to Chris, like the past two weeks I was just talking in general. There were some things that happened today that led to some pretty big negative plays that should never have happened and I think that's where my frustration came from.”

Whether Carr is to be believed or not, it's clear that he and Olave were not on the same page on Thursday night. After connecting with the Ohio State product on seven of 10 targets last week, the two linked up for just seven receptions on a team-leading 15 targets.

But perhaps the most frustrating part of the Saints season for Carr and company is the fact that they've now lost two straight games since putting together their best performance of the year in a 34-0 drubbing of the New England Patriots back in Week 5.

A Week 8 date with the Colts in Indianapolis awaits.