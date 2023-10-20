The New Orleans Saints had a tough battle in the final stretch of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The now 3-4 Saints lost the down-to-the-wire game. They were looking to push themselves higher in the NFL standings. The Saints struggled early in the game. QB Derek Carr had opportunities to capitalize but came up short. Specifically, some of his throws were off in the red zone. Naturally, X (Twitter) is critiquing him hard.

Derek Carr becomes the object of Saints fans' frustration

One user posted a clip of Carr throwing the ball on a 3rd & 5 play where the ball was significantly overthrown. The user found it funny that Carr got frustrated when the receiver could not get to the ball.

Derek Carr bombing it 10 yards out of bounds… then losing his mind the WR didn’t run his route into the bench to catch it is pure comedy pic.twitter.com/8uCa8u40EY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 20, 2023

Another Saints fan comically stated, “Let Derek Carr lead us to the red zone and then let Jameis Winston finish the job.” There were also numerous posts making fun of Carr's throwing accuracy:

"DEREK CARR DROPS BACK TO THROW" pic.twitter.com/VpTLucAzCw — Quez (Depressed Giants Fan) (@QuezIsGodly) October 20, 2023

It seems a lot of Carr's passes were either been overthrown or underthrown. Despite the mishaps, New Orleans still had a chance to win the game. The Jaguars got the ball and scored late in the fourth, giving them a 31 to 24 lead with 2 minutes to go.

The Saints got the ball back and proceeded to drive down the field but were unsuccessful.

Ultimately, Derrek Carr could not help push the Saints to a winning NFL record. Carr totaled 301 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Nevertheless, the team can turn things around for the next matchup.