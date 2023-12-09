New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr reveals his outlook on having his second concussion in three games

Derek Carr has cleared concussion protocol, and will mostly likely start for the New Orleans Saints against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. This is now Carr's second concussion in the last three games. He has made every start, but left last week's game against the Detroit Lions early.

Carr is not worried though about having two concussions in such a brief span.

“I don’t really have any concerns,” Carr said. “I did some extra tests and things like that this week, just checking on things. Our doctors and the non-affiliated doctor said everything was perfect, they showed me the results in comparison to things,” via Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

“I do not have any worries on that stuff. It didn’t feel like the two were even related to one another. So, for me, that’s just sometimes the price of doing business and playing football. So no concern on that part, long term or short term. Fully confident that I can be alright playing with that part of it.”

Along with the concussions, Derek Carr has also dealt with shoulder and rib injuries this year. When he has come out of the game, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill have filled in.

In his first season with the Saints, Carr and the offense have struggled to achieve consistency. They are now 5-7 and on a three-game losing streak. They need to get this win against the Panthers in order to keep their NFC South hopes alive. On the year, Carr has completed 66.2% of his passes for 2,761 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.