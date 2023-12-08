New Orleans QB Derek Carr has a chance to suit up in Week 14 against the Panthers despite his numerous injury concerns.

The New Orleans Saints want to bounce back from a 33-28 Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Saints are 5-7 and are ranked third in the NFC South. New Orleans could get the full services of Derek Carr for their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers if the veteran quarterback passes one more test.

Will Derek Carr play for the Saints in NFL Week 14?

Carr participated fully at New Orleans' practice on Friday despite dealing with a concussion, ribs, and shoulder issues, per Ian Rapoport. Moreover, the veteran QB is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. If he passes the final concussion protocol test, he could be cleared to play.

After a solid start to the season, New Orleans is on a three-game losing streak. Carr being injured has not helped the team's momentum. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old remains fairly productive.

Derek Carr has thrown for 2,761 yards so far during the 2023-24, which ranks him 16th in the NFL. In addition, he boasts a QBR of 47.4, good enough to put him in the top 22 of QBs in the league. In the Saints' last matchup, Carr threw for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Hopefully, the veteran QB recovers safely to help his team for Week 14. New Orleans will face a Panthers team desperate for a win. Carolina is 1-11 and is on a five-game losing streak. The game will be a great opportunity for the Saints to regroup and attempt to regain momentum.

All in all, if New Orleans wants to make the Playoffs, it must win now.