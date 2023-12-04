Carr is undoubtedly one of the toughest dudes in the league but it'll be an uphill battle for the Saints QB to suit up this week.

The New Orleans Saints may be without their starting quarterback once again as Derek Carr enters concussion protocol following a hit that knocked him out of a Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions. (Per Ian Rapoport)

It's the second time in the last month Carr is in concussion protocol. He left the Saints' Week 10 game early after taking a hard hit but was not forced to miss further time after he passed all tests during the bye week the ensuing week.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen also said that Carr suffered a rib injury as well, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network

Carr and the Saints won’t be afforded that same timeline in this instance, leaving the veteran QB a week to clear concussion protocol and heal from his rib injury before a Week 14 tilt with the Carolina Panthers. If he can't, Jameis Winston will likely get the start for the Saints which would be his first of the season.

Carr as tough as they come

Carr has dealt with several injuries throughout the season, including ailments to his throwing shoulder and back. Despite that, the gutsy gunslinger has started every game to this point, though he was unable to finish three of them.

Derek Carr is undoubtedly one of the toughest dudes in the league. Outside of two games last season in which Carr was benched, the 10-year NFL signal-caller has not missed a game since Week 5 of the 2017 season. That injury, a fracture in his back, was supposed to keep him sidelined for 2-6 weeks. He missed one game.

With the Saints still firmly in the mix for the NFC South, New Orleans will want to get Carr back on the field as soon as possible and he'll certainly be itching to play. It will be an interesting week for the 5-7 Saints, who find themselves a game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the division crown with five weeks left in the regular season.