New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's status for Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in question. He's battling a shoulder injury but wants to play in the game, per Nick Underhill of NOF.

“Latest on Derek Carr. He wants to play this week but it’s going to likely be a Sunday decision, per source. It’s still 50-50 at this point,” Underhill reported.

Underhill also shared his take on Carr's injury situation.

“My take: Down an offensive lineman already. Have to be smart if he’s banged up. A lot to consider.”

Saints: Derek Carr's status in question for Sunday

If Carr doesn't play, Jameis Winston will get the start. Carr recently preached confidence in Winston, who's a veteran QB and former Pro Bowler. Winston has played in the NFL since 2015 and made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season. His playing time has decreased in recent seasons, but Winston is a reliable backup QB without question.

Still, there is a chance Carr ends up playing. The fact that he's already potentially ready to return is important. His injury timetable appeared to be very uncertain after suffering what looked like a scary shoulder injury in Week 3. Even if Carr doesn't play in Week 4, it seems like he should not be out for too long.

Overall, New Orleans holds a 2-1 record heading into Sunday's game. Tampa Bay is also 2-1, so it projects to be a competitive affair. Carr will probably be a gametime decision based on Underhill's report. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Derek Carr and the Saints as they are made available.