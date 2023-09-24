After Derek Carr exited Sunday's Week 3 contest between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers due to injury, there were fears that the issue could be season-ending. Carr hurt his shoulder after getting sacked by Rashan Gary, and it definitely didn't look good.

Carr was even taken to a local hospital to undergo more tests after having X-rays at Lambeau Field.

Fortunately for the Saints, though, it appears Carr was able to dodge a massive bullet with his injury. While it could still force him to sit out games, there is reason to believe that Carr's injury is not season-ending.

“Some good news: Saints QB Derek Carr seems to have avoided a more serious injury than originally expected, sources say. He could still miss some time, but this does not appear to be a season-ending scenario,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

That's definitely the best that the Saints could wish for after seeing Derek Carr fall in their showdown with the Packers. The full extent of his injury has yet to be revealed, but the good thing is there's a clear path for the QB to return this season.

The Saints are expected to provide more details on Carr's injury, treatment and recovery timeline in the coming days as they make a full assessment of his condition. Of course hopes are high that he'll be able to return sooner rather than later.

New Orleans really need Carr, as proven by their performance on Sunday. After Carr left the game in the third quarter, the Packers were able to stage a comeback in the fourth quarter and erase the Saints' 17-point lead.

Heal up, Carr!