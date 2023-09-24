The New Orleans Saints will put their perfect start on the line when they travel to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Falcons-Lions prediction and pick.

The Saints are fresh off of a victory on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers, where they stood tall on defense and Derek Carr was able to ice the game late in the second half. He is continuing to click with his new receivers, and will look to get out to a hot start on the road again this week. The Saints went very thin at running back due to suspensions and injuries, but once again their jack of all trades utility star Taysom Hill stepped up and had 75 yards on the ground as their leading rusher.

The Packers are coming into this contest after a heartbreaking loss on the road to the Falcons. They are ready to finally get started at home with Jordan Love under center, as the new era begins in Lambeau after Aaron Rodgers' departure. They are banged up on both sides of the ball, and missing several key offensive weapons for the second week in a row. Love will look to overcome adversity and finish the job that he was unable to do last week. The Packers held a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Falcons, but were unable to score a single point in the final frame and fell in Atlanta by one.

The Packers lead the all-time series 17-10, but the Saints have come on strong in the last decade, winning three of the last four meetings. New Orleans delivered a 38-3 beatdown in the opening week of the 2021 season, and Packers fans haven't forgotten about that bloodbath as they welcome the Saints into their house.

Here are the Saints-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Packers Odds

New Orleans Saints: -1.5 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: +1.5 (-100)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Packers Week 3

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV, YouTube Prime Time)

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints haven't been all smooth sailing in their first two victories, but they got the job done when it counted, and mustered up enough points after the defense held down their opponents. They are still getting used to life with new QB Derek Carr, and he is rapidly getting in the groove with each passing series on the field. He has developed a rapport with Rashid Shaheed, who helped the offense ice the game in both of the first two weeks with major deep balls down the sideline.

The Packers are without several key starters that can make life easier on the Saints. RB Aaron Jones and top receiver Christian Watson are both inactive for Sunday's contest. The Saints defense has been stellar so far, and will have an easier go without these weapons attacking them. They will try to pressure Jordan Love and force the young QB to make mistakes, and could have success as he is still very inexperienced in high stakes situations. If they are able to take away AJ Dillon, the Saints should be able to hold the Packers to limited points in this low scoring contest.

The Saints are not without injuries of their own, but have already seen several guys step up to fill the void. Alvin Kamara is suspended for the first three games, so this will his final game out, and the Saints are desperate to get him back. Their main backup Jamaal Williams, who they added in the offseason from Detroit, just landed on the injured reserve with a hamstring after going down against the Panthers. Tony Jones Jr. and Taysom Hill joined together to get the job done in Carolina, combining for over 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Kendre Miller is reportedly back for New Orleans this week, a highly rated draft pick out of TCU who missed the first two games due to injury. The Saints will have several options to feed the rock to on Sunday, and will need to dominate on the ground against a Packers team who just gave up well over 100 yards to Bijan Robinson last week.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Green Bay Packers will host the Saints in their first home game of the year, and are excited to see the QB of the future under center in Lambeau for the first time as a starter. Jordan Love will have a tough task against a Saints defense that gave Bryce Young fits as week ago. He has been hailed as the replacement for Rodgers as the new era begins, and will have to game manage without many of his stars. He did well moving the ball against the Falcons, and will have to try and convert after stalling on drives and coming up short of points late in the game.

While they may be missing the aforementioned Jones and Watson, they played well without them last week in Atlanta. Jordan Love saw great success in moving the ball, and had a few key drives stall deep in the Falcons territory or they would have been able to come away with a win. He is only in his first few games as an NFL starter, and is already picking up key pointers that will help him be successful in the league. AJ Dillon stepped up in the absence of Jones, a proven backup that can churn yards out of the backfield. Love will be going against a better defense than Atlanta this week, but will hope the home crowd can get behind him

Final Saints-Packers Prediction & Pick

After catching serious steam, the New Orleans Saints are now favorites against the Packers despite going on the road. They performed well against the Panthers last week, and have performed well defensively in their first two contests. With the Packers missing several key stars, the Saints will be able to keep them off the scoreboard in this low total contest of just 41.5 expected points. Derek Carr will try and exploit the loss of Jaire Alexander on defense, hitting one of his new targets Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed, and pick up another crucial victory on the road.

Final Saints-Packers Prediction & Pick: Saints -1.5 (-110)