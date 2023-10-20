On Thursday evening, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars looked to continue their hot start to the 2023 season with a road contest against the New Orleans Saints. Although Jacksonville had multiple crucial mistakes early in the game, they were still able to take an early road lead, thanks in no small part to Etienne's contributions.

In the first half of the game, Etienne scored two rushing touchdowns to give Jacksonville a 14-3 lead, and in the process, he made a bit of franchise history for the Jaguars.

With his touchdowns on Thursday, Travis Etienne became the first player in Jacksonville history to record multiple rushing touchdowns in at least three straight games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It's just the latest feat in what has already been a very impressive career for Etienne. After establishing himself as a star in college with the Clemson Tigers (alongside his current Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence), Etienne was selected by Jacksonville with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Etienne would be forced to miss his first season with a Liscfranc injury; however, he would bounce back in 2022, helping lead a revamped Jacksonville offense all the way to the NFL playoffs, and even winning a game against the Los Angeles Chargers when they got there.

In 2023, Jacksonville has looked impressive, winners of three straight games and currently sitting at 4-2. Although Jacksonville might not project to be the most talented team in the AFC, with Etienne playing at such an elite level, it would seem the sky is the limit for the Jaguars.