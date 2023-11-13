Despite the Saints sitting at just 5-5, Dennis Allen still believes Derek Carr is the right pick at quarterback.

In their long-standing effort to find their Drew Brees replacement, the New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract. However, Carr hasn’t brought the spark New Orleans has been hoping for, as the Saints are 5-5 through Week 10.

The Saints are coming off a 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Carr was forced to leave the game with a concussion. When the quarterback does return, Dennis Allen is still expecting Carr under center, via Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.

“That’s not really something that we’re considering,” Allen said of making a quarterback change.

While the Saints have struggled to consistently put wins together, Carr isn’t necessarily the person to blame. In his New Orleans debut, the quarterback has thrown for 2,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. His touchdown total might be low, but Carr’s passing yardage is the 12th highest in the NFL. As a whole, the Saints’ passing offense ranks 12th in the league, averaging 237.4 yards per game.

When Carr went down against the Vikings, New Orleans got to see their backup option in Jameis Winston. He proceeded to throw for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

New Orleans may be 5-5, but they are still atop the NFC South. They’re looking to compete for the division and find their way into the playoffs. Dennis Allen believes the Saints’ best option at QB to do that is Derek Carr. When the team returns from bye in Week 12, Allen will have Carr back under center. He’ll hope his decision produces more wins.