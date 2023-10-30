On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints picked up their fourth win of the season with a road victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The game was tight throughout, as the Colts were within one possession entering the fourth quarter; however, New Orleans was eventually able to pull away and secure the 38-27 road win.

It was an impressive afternoon for Saints' quarterback Derek Carr, who quieted some of his doubters in leading New Orleans to the high scoring output.

After the game, Carr addressed how adveristy has actually brought the Saints closer together so far during the 2023 season.

“I was so proud of our guys. It was not perfect, but it was better,” said Carr, per NFL on FOX.

He also addressed reports of increased communication between himself and his teammates this week, especially after cameras caught some Saints players having some heated discussions on the sidelines during the Saints' recent loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Sometimes there's no growth without confrontation,” said Carr. “The unity, it showed off today, and guys made huge plays for us when we needed them.”

The Saints now sit at an even 4-4 on the season, tied for first place in the NFC South division with their rivals the Atlanta Falcons. Carr had a solid showing in Sunday's win over the Colts, completing 19/27 pass attempts for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints will next take the field and look to get over .500 on the season when they take on the Chicago Bears at home on November 5.