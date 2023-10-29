The New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of NFL football action. New Orleans' offense triumphed after some players came into the game questionable. An illness seemed to spread around the locker room affecting Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and others. Kamara believes his sickness is different than everyone else's though.

What is the mysterious illness in the Saints locker room?

Kamara hilariously said that his teammates were going through an intense stomach bug, per Nick Underhill. It seems that the Saints' time on the toilet is taking away from their time on the field.

WR Michael Thomas became questionable for Sunday's Colts game after becoming sick. New Orleans did not elaborate on his status simply listing his condition as an “illness.” Nevertheless, Thomas and the Saints showed up and performed well.

New Orleans's 38-27 victory came from a superb offensive day. Derek Carr bounced back from Week 7's showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 310 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Meanwhile, Tasom Hill had two rushing TDs and 63 yards on nine carries. Rashid Shaheed pulled in a whopping 153 yards and a touchdown on just three receptions, and Michael Thomas contributed 68 yards on four catches.

Alvin Kamara seemed to be in stable condition as well after he had 59 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Colts' defense could not stop New Orleans from driving down the field. In addition, Tyran Mathieu returned to the lineup to get a tackle and three assists on Indy's offense.

Hopefully, the Saints are nearly fully recovered from the mysterious stomach illness that plagued the locker room. Regardless, they left the week with a win.