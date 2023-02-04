The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly planning to move on from Derek Carr this offseason. Whether it be through a trade, a release, or any other strange roster move you can think of, Carr has likely played his last snap wearing a Raiders uniform. The only question is which team he will end up landing with this offseason.

The Raiders were likely hoping to move Carr in a trade and get something in return for him, but it doesn’t sound like that will be happening. Reports have surfaced that claim there aren’t many teams willing to trade for Carr because they know the Raiders are going to have to release him before February 15th in order to avoid taking on $40.4 million in guaranteed money from his contract. As a result, it seems like many teams are simply waiting for Carr to get released by Las Vegas.

“A resolution is looming with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, as $40.4 million of his contract will become fully guaranteed Feb. 15. The Raiders will almost certainly trade or release Carr by that deadline, and quarterback-needy teams believe a release is the more likely scenario. The Raiders have very little leverage because Carr has a no-trade clause, and interested teams believe they can sign Carr for a more favorable contract than the one they’d have to trade to inherit.” – Jeff Howe, The Athletic

It’s not surprising to see this result, as the Raiders have put themselves in a spot where they have virtually no leverage with Carr. At this point, it just seems like everyone is waiting for Carr to get released by Las Vegas. Assuming he doesn’t get traded before this deadline, and he does actually get released, there could be quite a bidding war for Carr if he hits the open market, making this situation one worth keeping an eye on.