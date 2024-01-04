Derek Carr has a shot at redemption vs. the Falcons this weekend.

The New Orleans Saints are finishing up an interesting NFL season that has placed them with an 8-8 record, tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

The Saints' playoff scenarios for Week 18 were revealed. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson shared his epic mentality heading into Week 18.

Predictions were also given for Dennis Allen's team's showdown against the Atlanta Falcons with a potential playoff spot and/or division title on the line.

One key player in the game vs. Atlanta is Derek Carr. The Saints quarterback has gotten mixed reviews in his first season with the team, and was the subject of comments from GM Mickey Loomis recently.

Loomis Compares Carr to Drew Brees Era in New Orleans

Loomis surprisingly compared Carr's first season with the Saints to franchise legend Drew Brees' first set of games in New Orleans.

“I think overall Derek has done some really good things this season…And if you look at some of the areas, his rating, his efficiency, there’s a lot of really good things that he’s done,” Loomis said.

Loomis added that the Saints “didn't handle pressure very well” earlier in the season, which he believes has made a big difference in the team's resurgence as playoff contenders.

“I mean, this is Derek’s first year with us and if we went back to 2006 and looked at [Drew] Brees’ first season or two with us, you wouldn’t say, ‘wow, that guy is going to the Hall of Fame’ after season 1 or season 2,” Loomis added according to Audacity.com.

“So sometimes it takes a while for us to be familiar with him, for him to have a real grasp of the offense, in terms of being reactive instead of thinking and making a play and getting on the same page with our staff, our coaches as well as our players.”

Saints' Chance at Revenge vs. Falcons

The Saints lost to the Falcons 24-15 earlier in the season and have a shot at redemption this weekend.

Sunday's game vs. the Falcons at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday.