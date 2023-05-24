Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was thrilled to see tight end Foster Moreau on the practice field Tuesday. Just two months after being diagnosed with cancer, Moreau is participating in Saints OTAs, catching passes from Derek Carr.

“I don’t want to undersell what that man just walked through, you know? That’s pretty scary news and a pretty scary thing to go through, and for him to be out there already? I’m not getting into his business, but it’s pretty, pretty, pretty miraculous,” Carr told reporters when asked about Moreau practicing with the Saints.

TE Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in April. Nearly a month later, @fhmoreau was cleared to play and @derekcarrqb was so happy to see him out there again. 💛 (via @Saints, @Jeff_Nowak) pic.twitter.com/XWaJARlyBw — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2023

“I know he’s thankful. We were praying for him. He called us pretty early when he found out. He asked my wife and I to pray for him and, obviously, we do because we’re family. And I’m just happy that he’s out there and doing something that he loves to do. And the fact that we get to play together is pretty cool.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moreau and Carr will be teammates for a fifth straight year. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Carr spent nine seasons as the Raiders’ starting quarterback before signing with the Saints as a free agent earlier this year.

Before signing with the Saints, Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After receiving treatment and taking medication, Moreau is in remission and ready to play for New Orleans in the 2023 NFL season.

“I’ll continue to fight this as long as I need to,” Moreau said Tuesday. “As many times as I need to fight this and go back into remission, I will.”