New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson is taking action in an effort to help the city heal, following the tragic New Year's Day terror attack that occurred on Bourbon Street. She is partnering with the NFL foundation to donate $1 million to support relief efforts for the victims.

“Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans,” Benson said, per the team's official website. “As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats. However, through football we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred.”

“We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion and kindness,” the statement continued. “Our focus has always been on providing aid quickly and effectively, and we are grateful for the collaboration with both the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to ensure that these funds reach those who need them most.”

Roger Goodell also speaks on tragedy

Gayle Benson has given millions to the GNOF in the past and is clearly committed to assisting in its efforts to help those most effected by this abominable act of violence. A driver, identified as U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a truck through a crowd after 3 a.m., killing at least 14 people and injuring many others. He was an Islamic State supporter, and the FBI currently believes that he acted alone.

One of the victims was a video production employee who produced content for both the Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

The NFL is following Benson's lead and is offering its help following these atrocities. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by the tragic events in New Orleans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, via New Orleans Saints.com. “The NFL is committed to standing with the resilient community of New Orleans during this difficult time.”

Saints players like former All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis have sent their heartfelt condolences, empathizing with the families who lost loved ones on what was supposed to be a joyous holiday. The team's owner does not have the power to cure their suffering, but she is supporting them with this latest gesture.