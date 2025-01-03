Just over a day after the terrorist attack in New Orleans, the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans confirmed the loss of a video production employee among those killed in the event.

Matthew Tenedorio, a member of the ASM New Orleans video production team who made content for both teams, was one of the 14 confirmed people who were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' famous French Quarter just after 3 a.m. CST on New Year's Day.

The Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement on social media on Thursday afternoon.

“We remain heartbroken by the tragic events that claimed innocent lives in our city yesterday morning. Among those lost was Matthew Tenedorio, a valued member of the ASM New Orleans video production team. Matthew was young, talented, and had a bright future, helping deliver quality content for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the Tenedorio Family and everyone affected by this senseless act of terrorism. Together, as a city, state, and region, we will come back stronger from this strategy,” the statement read.

What did Darren Rizzi and Willie Green say after the attack?

Saints head coach Darren Rizzi offered support to the city of New Orleans during his press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“It's hard to express my feelings, hard to express my sentiments, but I can tell you this, here's what I know: I know that the community we live in – this city, this state – is one of the most resilient, if not the most resilient, in the entire United States,” Rizzi said. “That's been proven time and time again with some things that have gone on here over the years and things that the people in this community have had to deal with. I know that they've risen before, and they'll rise again, and they'll support everybody.”

Pelicans head coach Willie Green summed up the New Orleans attack in a way everyone can understand.

“A senseless act of violence,” Green said. “We’ve discussed it a bit with our players. But we’re just living in times and in a world where you just don’t know where you’re safe. Schools, churches, people should be able to go out and have a good time and walk the streets. It’s devastating. And I can only imagine what those families are going through, what they have to deal with now for the rest of their lives.”