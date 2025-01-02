The New Orleans Saints and the rest of the New Orleans community were rocked by tragedy on Wednesday. A driver plowed his car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day. The attack, which the FBI is investigating as a terrorist attack, killed 15 and injured at least 30.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis gave an emotional statement to reporters about the attack on Wednesday.

“This is a national tragedy, I don't think that there is a way that you can compartmentalize it,” Davis said, per John DeShazier on the team's official website. “I don't think there's a way that you can truly process it. I think you just try to manage it as best you can, and I think it's to empathize with those who have been impacted and affected the most.”

“There's no way you're going to be able to bring justice to the families of someone who lost a father, a mother, a sister or a brother,” Davis continued. “There's no way that you're going to be able to bring them any type of solace. And so, all you can do is pray for them, try to be there for them as best you can, try to support them, allow officials and those who are in charge of handling these situations to do all the due diligence to get it fixed.”

Davis also reiterated that this is a national tragedy, not just a local incident.

“This is not just a local tragedy; this is a national tragedy. It just happened here, with us.”

Saints release statement on Bourbon Street terrorist attack

The Saints and Pelicans released a joint statement on Wednesday addressing the tragedy.

“The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene.”

The statement also calls on the city's history of coming together after tragic events.

“New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work towards healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different.”

The attack postponed the Sugar Bowl, a college football bowl game, which was set to take place on Wednesday at Caesars Superdome. It will now take place on Thursday.