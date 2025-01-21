The New Orleans Saints head coaching search is beginning to come down to the wire, and it appears as if they have narrowed their search down to a handful of top candidates. However, some unfortunate weather conditions have thrown a wrench in their plans and resulted in their search getting put on hold for the time being.

An unprecedented severe snowstorm is set to hit parts of the south on Tuesday, with New Orleans being one of the regions set to get impacted by this weather. As a result, they have been forced to reschedule their in-person interviews with several of their candidates, as Aaron Glenn, Mike Kafka, and Anthony Weaver have seen their interviews get postponed for the time being.

“Due to severe weather, the Saints are rescheduling this week's round of in-person interviews for their head coaching job. Mike Kafka was supposed to be today, with Aaron Glenn and Anthony Weaver scheduled for Wednesday; interviews are now expected to resume later in the week,” Tom Pelisssero reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Saints could miss out on top candidate in head coach search thanks to weather

While it's good to see that New Orleans has already rescheduled these interviews, this development could prove to be quite significant in their pursuit of Glenn, who is reportedly one of their top candidates. Glenn is conducting an in-person interview with the New York Jets on Tuesday, and reports have indicated the Jets don't want to let Glenn leave without naming him their new head coach.

This interview getting postponed could further incentivize Glenn to accept New York's gig if he is offered it, which would be a pretty big blow for New Orleans in their search. However, there is still a plethora of worthy candidates on the market, and it will be worth keeping an eye on the Saints search to see how it unfolds once it gets back underway later this week.